How To Watch Summer Games Done Quick 2023 Kick Off This Weekend

Summer is (almost) here, and the time is right for dancing in the streets, and also to watch incredibly skilled, passionate gamers cross the finish line in the name of charity. That's what Summer Games Done Quick is all about, and there'll be a full week of speedruns to blow our minds in 2023.

The festivities begin in Minneapolis, Minnesota on May 28, 1 p.m. ET, starting with a mad dash to complete "Sonic Frontiers" within a 1-hour, 17-minute timeframe. The event runs through June 4, and ends with post-midnight co-op runs of "Super Metroid" on Super Nintendo.

There are dozens of other runs scheduled in between; from the earliest 8-bit classics like "Mega Man 6" and "Super Mario Bros.," to modern games like "Grand Theft Auto," "The Elder Scrolls," and "Pokemon Scarlet/Violet." Even "Neopets" will make an appearance, if you're into that sort of thing.

The in-person experience is always a blast, with arcade rooms, board gaming socials, event panels, tournaments, and more to accompany the mainstage action. Sadly, registration to attend in person is closed, but Games Done Quick is streaming all the riveting gameplay start-to-finish at its official YouTube and Twitch channels. You can catch up later with replays if you can't tune in live.