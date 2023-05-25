How To Know If Someone Is Tracking Your iPhone: 7 Signs To Look Out For

iPhones these days are a truly wondrous thing. It is an entire world in the palm of your hand that can track your location, your buying habits, your bank details, and your passwords all in the name of simplifying life's daily tasks. And they are packed with hidden features that make life even easier. Almost everybody owns a smartphone these days, and unfortunately, this can make it easy for bad guys to potentially get into our phones and find ways to track all of these important personal details that desperately need to be kept under lock and key.

Thankfully, Apple security is very robust and for the most part, all you need is a strong password and two-factor authentication on your iPhone to keep your account and details safe. However, if the bad guys do manage to gain access to your iPhone, there are some tell-tale signs that can help you discover them before they do too much damage. Most of the items on this list can have perfectly innocent explanations and most of the time will not mean somebody is tracking your iPhone. But if they are, these things can be stopped fairly easily — and more often than not, you should have nothing to worry about.