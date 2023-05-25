Sony's Project Q PlayStation 5 Handheld May Launch In November

During Sony's PlayStation Showcase presentation, we were treated to our first official look at Project Q. It's a Switch-like handheld gaming device that allows you to play PS5 games without boundaries. Still early in the marketing phase, this is only a tentative name right now, and there was no pricing or release date accompanying the announcement. Sony only mentioned fans would see its arrival later in 2023.

One leaker suggests we could see it hit stores sometime in November. The expectation comes from Insider Gaming's Tom Henderson, who reliably forecasted Project Q's arrival more than a month before Sony's reveal. Their track record checks out, but that doesn't mean whichever plans they're privy to can't change.

It's a safe bet, however. Gaming companies favor the holidays for new hardware launches, probably because they know money is usually itching to jump out of pocketbooks and wallets for gifts and timely splurges around that season.