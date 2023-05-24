Assassin's Creed Mirage Offers A Peek At Gameplay, Confirms October Release

The next game in Ubisoft's acclaimed "Assassin's Creed" series will be out on October 12. The first gameplay trailer for "Assassin's Creed Mirage" dropped during Sony's PlayStation Showcase event, alongside the announcement that pre-orders have now gone live. Pre-orders will be rewarded with bonus content called "The Forty Thieves." If the game's ninth-century Baghdad setting is anything to go by, this is a direct reference to the classic tale of the 40 thieves narrated in the Arabic folk collection popularly known as "One Thousand and One Nights."

For now, we have confirmation that the title will be making its way to the PlayStation platform, but if the series' history is any indication, it will arrive on PC systems, too. The game will arrive on PlayStation 4 and P55, Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S, and PC. Brendan Angelides composed the game's soundtrack, and he reportedly did so with a helping hand from Akram Haddad, a Palestinian composer and an expert in Middle Eastern music.

From the looks of it, "Assassin's Creed Mirage" returns to the original game's roots, which were set in the Arab world, heralded by characters like Altaïr Ibn-La'Ahad. Ubisoft executive Maite Hayet says the upcoming game will make players feel nostalgia in terms of gameplay, storyline, and visuals. Even the costume appears to have been directly inspired by fan-favorite characters like Altair and Ezio Auditore da Firenze.