Assassin's Creed Mirage Offers A Peek At Gameplay, Confirms October Release
The next game in Ubisoft's acclaimed "Assassin's Creed" series will be out on October 12. The first gameplay trailer for "Assassin's Creed Mirage" dropped during Sony's PlayStation Showcase event, alongside the announcement that pre-orders have now gone live. Pre-orders will be rewarded with bonus content called "The Forty Thieves." If the game's ninth-century Baghdad setting is anything to go by, this is a direct reference to the classic tale of the 40 thieves narrated in the Arabic folk collection popularly known as "One Thousand and One Nights."
For now, we have confirmation that the title will be making its way to the PlayStation platform, but if the series' history is any indication, it will arrive on PC systems, too. The game will arrive on PlayStation 4 and P55, Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S, and PC. Brendan Angelides composed the game's soundtrack, and he reportedly did so with a helping hand from Akram Haddad, a Palestinian composer and an expert in Middle Eastern music.
From the looks of it, "Assassin's Creed Mirage" returns to the original game's roots, which were set in the Arab world, heralded by characters like Altaïr Ibn-La'Ahad. Ubisoft executive Maite Hayet says the upcoming game will make players feel nostalgia in terms of gameplay, storyline, and visuals. Even the costume appears to have been directly inspired by fan-favorite characters like Altair and Ezio Auditore da Firenze.
Nostalgic gameplay, generation-spanning storyline
"Assassin's Creed Mirage" features Basim, a familiar character that appeared in "Assassin's Creed Valhalla" and has links to The Hidden Ones, the precursor to the namesake Assassin's Creed group spread across continents. Basim has already revealed his identity as a reincarnation of the Greek god Loki and was last seen entering the Animus at the end of "Assassin's Creed Valhalla." The latest trailer for "Assassin's Creed" doesn't delve into that plot line, but it looks like Basim's journey will combine elements across the generations leading up to the Golden Age of Baghdad.
The next outing in the "Assassin's Creed" franchise will also include some fresh gameplay elements such as a new parkour trick called Pole Vault and the Assassin's Focus. The latter allows the protagonist to lock and eliminate multiple characters in a row. Moreover, arsenal from the early Assassin's games, like the smoke bomb for vanishing from a hostile situation and short throwing knives will also make a return.
Vaulting over objects, ramshackle elevators, and corner swings are the additional gameplay elements borrowed from the classic "Assassin's Creed" games. The upcoming entry into the franchise also introduces a new character named Fuladh, who will serve as a supporting companion to Basim and trainer of the signature surveillance eagles for the order of the Hidden Ones. Another addition is the voice of Master Roshan, whose voice can be heard guiding the lead character.