iPhone 'Last Line No Longer Available' Error: What It Means And How To Fix It

The 'Last Line No Longer Available' error message is a commonly reported problem among iPhone users, more specifically among the users of Dual-Sim iPhones. This annoying error has been causing trouble since 2018 when Apple came out with their very first iPhones with the Dual-Sim feature.

So what this error message actually means is that the phone cannot detect your preferred line to place the intended call like normal. This is why the message comes with the option to place the call with the other non-default line instead. There could be numerous reasons for this problem, ranging from a temporary glitch to some kind of network settings issue.

You might be able to get rid of the issue with pretty generic solutions like switching your phone off and on, but in situations where those don't work, more thorough steps may have to be taken. So, here are some potential fixes.