HTC Vive XR Elite Vs. Meta Quest Pro: Which VR Headset Is The Better Buy?

Late last year, Meta launched the Quest Pro — a high-end standalone headset designed to showcase some of the features that would be appearing in its cheaper headsets further down the line. The Quest Pro debuted at a price point of over $1,500 — but recently received a price cut putting it closer in cost to HTC's new headset. The Vive XR Elite retails for $1,099 and is the company's second wireless, standalone, device. It too boasts plenty of high-end features and is aimed at enthusiasts who want a little bit more from their hardware.

So which is the best headset? Well, that depends on what you want to use it for. VR has come a long way in the last few years, and these headsets are powerful enough to run games on their own. Standalone VR drops the barrier to entry significantly, as you don't actually need to purchase anything beyond the headset itself.

However, PCVR hasn't gone anywhere. It's the more expensive option but allows for a far higher quality experience. Bigger games can be loaded, with better graphics. There's also a wider selection of titles to choose from. You can even wander around the worlds of Skyrim and Fallout 4 — or convert older titles for VR use. Conveniently, one of the headsets is probably the best standalone device on the market these days, while the other is a better option for dedicated PCVR enthusiasts. Here's which is which