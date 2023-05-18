Twitter Accuses Microsoft Of Data Violations Following Musk's Lawsuit Tweet

Less than a month after Elon Musk threatened to sue Microsoft over allegedly "illegally" using Twitter data to train AI models, the social media company is knocking at Microsoft's doors with questions and accusations. In a letter sent to the software giant, Twitter claims Microsoft used the data from the social media platform improperly and didn't pay the due fee for it.

According to The New York Times, which first reported on the letter, the Musk-led company alleges that Microsoft not only used more data than was part of their agreement but also shared that data with government agencies without Twitter's consent. In the letter, Twitter's legal representative claims that Microsoft may have breached "multiple provisions of the agreement for an extended period of time." In response, Microsoft told Reuters that it will analyze Twitter's claims, stating that it would like to continue their business ties.

Twitter's tiff with Microsoft over improper use of platform data joins the copyright battles that are currently brewing over the training of generative AI models. Earlier this year, Getty Images sued Stability AI, the creator of Stable Diffusion, for allegedly improperly using its stock image library as AI training data and not paying for the same. In Microsoft's case, Twitter is targeting the company for allegedly misusing the APIs (Application Programming Interfaces) that grant a partner access to platform data and other integration abilities.