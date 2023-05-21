Every Ford Mustang Mach-E Feature You Can Control From Your Phone

Your phone can also activate Ford's Level 2 driver assistance feature dubbed BlueCruise through the FordPass app. BlueCruise features lane change assist technology, as well as tech to keep your car inside the middle of the lane, and it can adjust your speed as well to keep up with the flow of traffic.

From your phone, you can also remotely turn on the vehicle at a scheduled time, such as the moment you typically step outside to drive to work. You can likewise turn on and adjust the climate control to your liking from your phone, so the car isn't too hot or cold on your way to work.

In addition to all the safety and remote start features controlled with your phone, the Mach-E, through the use of the FordPass App, allows you to open and close the trunk, if you happen to not be in the immediate vicinity of your vehicle. Similarly, you can roll down the windows and open the sunroof/moonroof to vent out hot air if the car has been sitting in the sun all day. Lastly, the FordPass app allows you to remotely honk the horn if needed and turn on the headlights.