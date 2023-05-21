Every Ford Mustang Mach-E Feature You Can Control From Your Phone
The Ford Mustang Mach-E looks like it may play second fiddle to Ford's other perpetually in-demand electric vehicle, the F-150 Lightning. But the Mach-E shouldn't be counted out just because it doesn't have a pickup bed, as it offers quite a bit. The Mach-E GT will go up to 270 miles on a charge, and its dual-motor all-wheel drive setup helps launch it from zero to 60 mph in 3.8 seconds. The California Route One version with an extended range battery boosts the range up to an estimated 312 miles.
With it being a contemporary EV, smartphone-controlled features are a must. In addition to using your phone to check on charging status, the Mach-E features much more. For starters, you do not need a conventional key fob with the Ford, your phone can take on that role. According to the automaker, your phone can lock, unlock, and start the car without the jingle jangle of any keys, provided you have the right apps and have done the necessary legwork to get the app synced up.
The Ford app lets you control other features, too
Your phone can also activate Ford's Level 2 driver assistance feature dubbed BlueCruise through the FordPass app. BlueCruise features lane change assist technology, as well as tech to keep your car inside the middle of the lane, and it can adjust your speed as well to keep up with the flow of traffic.
From your phone, you can also remotely turn on the vehicle at a scheduled time, such as the moment you typically step outside to drive to work. You can likewise turn on and adjust the climate control to your liking from your phone, so the car isn't too hot or cold on your way to work.
In addition to all the safety and remote start features controlled with your phone, the Mach-E, through the use of the FordPass App, allows you to open and close the trunk, if you happen to not be in the immediate vicinity of your vehicle. Similarly, you can roll down the windows and open the sunroof/moonroof to vent out hot air if the car has been sitting in the sun all day. Lastly, the FordPass app allows you to remotely honk the horn if needed and turn on the headlights.