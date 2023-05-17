NASA X-38: The Little Spacecraft With A Big Challenge

The X-38 Crew Return Vehicle (CRV) was tasked with a significant challenge: saving crew members aboard the International Space Station (ISS). Between 1963 and 1975, NASA's Flight Research Center and the U.S. Air Force collaborated on a project that tested out a myriad of designs for wingless vehicles that could be piloted from space down back through Earth's atmosphere and land like a conventional airplane at a preset location.

This "lifting body" fleet was tested at Edwards Air Force Base and included several prototypes ( M2-F1, M2-F2, M2-F3, HL-10, X-24A, and the X-24B). But the X-24A's design is the one NASA borrowed the most from when it came time to create the X-38.

The rescue vehicle had to bring the entire crew of the ISS safely back to Earth within a five-hour window and on total autopilot if any crew members were injured or incapacitated. It also needed to be flight ready at a moment's notice, fit inside the bay of the Space Shuttle to get up to the ISS, resist the damage of the harshness of space for three years, and be able to launch and separate in minutes in case a catastrophic event occurred.