Beats Studio Buds+ Put Upgraded ANC In A Cool Transparent Case

Apple-owned Beats has a new pair of true wireless stereo earbuds to offer, and this one comes in an eye-catching transparent design language. The latest Beats offering is the Studio Buds+, which brings improvements in crucial areas like battery life, noise cancellation, and the core audio architecture. Priced at $169.99 a pop, which is $20 more than the regular Studio Buds, the new Plus variant is now up for grabs from the official Apple website and will start shipping tomorrow.

While the design language remains unchanged, Beats is offering the Studio Buds+ in two new trims: a transparent version that gives a peek at the case as well as the earbuds' innards, and a new ivory shade (the same one already offered with the Powerbeats Pro). You can also pick it in a black hue if that suits your gadget styling preferences. Beats says its latest offering comes with a trio of new acoustic vents for better in-chamber pressure reduction to offer superior comfort and audio clarity.

Beats has upgraded the mic array on the Studio Buds+, deployed "an entirely new acoustic architecture," and has also refined the underlying audio algorithm for an improved calling experience. Spatial Audio support is also part of the package for Apple Music subscribers, while fitness enthusiasts will be glad to know that the earbuds are IPX4-rated. The company is also adding a new extra-small ear tip size. Aside from the usual Apple ecosystem perks, the Studio Buds+ also serves up Fast Pair, compatibility with Google's Find My Device, and multi-point connectivity to Android users.