Blizzard Has Scrapped Overwatch 2's PvE Mode
One of "Overwatch 2's" biggest advertised changes during its 2019 announcement was a new PvE mode, a nice reprieve for those needing a break from the sweaty halls of competitive play. Blizzard teased original story and hero missions for solo and cooperative play with a new character progression system that would allow you to work toward new upgrades and talents. Sadly, that dedicated mode looks to be on the chopping block. Blizzard director Aaron Keller announced the change alongside executive producer Jared Neuss in a video update detailing Overwatch 2's massive roadmap for 2023.
We'll get to that roadmap in just a moment, but it's important going into it knowing that Blizzard credits the work it's doing on the game's multiplayer seasons for the sudden course correction. The developers expressed guilt for diverting resources to the mode's development while players weathered large stretches without new characters or maps to enjoy. In a perfect world, Blizzard could just tack on another team dedicated to that track, but game development is rarely that easy. It requires a nuanced balance of experienced talent, monetary resources, and strict deadlines.
To be clear, that doesn't mean new PvE content will never come to "Overwatch 2." The company has offered it in bite-sized chunks as part of limited-time events in prior updates, and it sounds like we'll continue to see special updates like those sprinkled throughout the game's lifecycle. However, the dedicated PvE experience with an ongoing progression track is pretty much dead in the water.
There's still a lot to look forward to in Overwatch 2
This next year of "Overwatch 2" content begins with a Season 5 update that will include a limited-time event called Questwatch. It's teased with a "Mischief & Magic" tagline and a picturesque depiction of a fantasyland with a rich castle backdropped by an explosive volcano, the likes of which "Legend of Zelda's" Ganon would proudly call home. No word on what that's all about just yet, but we'll also see the Overwatch Summer Games event return, a Creator Workshop, and a 5v5 mini-competitive season.
Season 6, which Blizzard says is the biggest in "Overwatch" history, will bring Story Missions, which we assume are those smaller PvE experiences we're promised. We'll also get a new hero in the support class, a hero mastery progression system, a firing range mode for practice shooting, a new Flashpoint mode, and an Overwatch Anniversary event.
Further down the line — Season 7 and beyond, says Blizzard — we'll see a new tank hero, a new control map, reworks for characters Sombra and Roadhog, and the always festive Winter event. You can also expect new cinematic character debuts, refreshed hero mastery missions, a lore codex, a limited-time collaboration event and mode, plus more.