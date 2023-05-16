Blizzard Has Scrapped Overwatch 2's PvE Mode

One of "Overwatch 2's" biggest advertised changes during its 2019 announcement was a new PvE mode, a nice reprieve for those needing a break from the sweaty halls of competitive play. Blizzard teased original story and hero missions for solo and cooperative play with a new character progression system that would allow you to work toward new upgrades and talents. Sadly, that dedicated mode looks to be on the chopping block. Blizzard director Aaron Keller announced the change alongside executive producer Jared Neuss in a video update detailing Overwatch 2's massive roadmap for 2023.

We'll get to that roadmap in just a moment, but it's important going into it knowing that Blizzard credits the work it's doing on the game's multiplayer seasons for the sudden course correction. The developers expressed guilt for diverting resources to the mode's development while players weathered large stretches without new characters or maps to enjoy. In a perfect world, Blizzard could just tack on another team dedicated to that track, but game development is rarely that easy. It requires a nuanced balance of experienced talent, monetary resources, and strict deadlines.

To be clear, that doesn't mean new PvE content will never come to "Overwatch 2." The company has offered it in bite-sized chunks as part of limited-time events in prior updates, and it sounds like we'll continue to see special updates like those sprinkled throughout the game's lifecycle. However, the dedicated PvE experience with an ongoing progression track is pretty much dead in the water.