This Strange Nissan Concept Had An Innovative Feature We'd Love To See On A New Truck

The truck is having a bit of a moment. Electrification has brought a full dose of new utility features from trucks by stalwarts like Ford and Ram and startups like Rivian.

From Ford's Mega Power Frunk that doubles as a massive ice bucket to slide-out camping kitchens from Rivian and the ability to power anything from televisions to your entire house, these trucks are pretty smart — but they all lack the ability to transform from an open-bed truck to an enclosed SUV.

This is where a genius concept idea from Nissan comes in. Revealed back in 1991, Nissan came up with a design for a truck with an adjustable cab that could be made larger or smaller. It was called the Nissan Datsun 4wd Flex Cab, and although there's no denying it looks like an accordion, it could have been revolutionary.

And don't forget; this was back when the SUV as we know it today had yet to arrive. There were 4x4s and off-roaders like the Land Rover Defender and Mitsubishi Shogun, and then there were conventional trucks like the Ford F-150, but nothing in-between. What Nissan had was a vehicle that could have satisfied the buyers of both.