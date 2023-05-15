Hiller X-18: The Strange-Looking Cargo Aircraft That Would Lead The Way For VTOL Technology

Aircraft capable of Vertical Takeoff and Landing, or VTOL, have always captivated aviation enthusiasts with their strangeness and militaries with their versatility. However, the fact that their counterparts — conventional planes and helicopters — tend to meet most commercial and military requirements means they can be quite rare. To this day, the US's V-22 Osprey, introduced in the 2000s and the first and only tiltrotor aircraft in production, is instantly recognizable with its massive tilting rotors at each wingtip.

However, the interest in VTOL aircraft predates the V-22 by well over 50 years, and throughout their development, VTOL aircraft have taken many strange and interesting forms. They include tail-sitters like the Convair XFY Pogo and Ryan X-13 Vertijet, gyrodynes like the Fairey Rotodyne, and more traditional convertiplanes like the Hiller X-18, as well as its descendant, the V-22 Osprey.

While the other forms of VTOL aircraft never went beyond testing, convertiplanes have shown some promise, with the development of both tilt-wing and tiltrotor aircraft continuing to this day. In this field, the Hiller X-18 was the first of its kind and an incredible aircraft, especially for its time. So here's all you need to know about the world's first tilt-wing VTOL aircraft, the Hiller X-18.