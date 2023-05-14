NASA X-57: The Experimental Electric Plane With 14 Motors

The history of aviation as we know it today could have been markedly different. It's the bold innovations, the fascinating experiments and the successes after failures that brought humanity to the point of AI-flown fighter jets. The history of NASA, in a very real way, is the history of American aviation, and its own X-57 is one of the most curious flying machines ever developed.

In pursuit of carbon neutrality, the world faces an increased push towards electric vehicles, but this will only happen with a tremendous amount of effort: In February of 2022, only around 1% of vehicles in the United States were electric, Reuters reported. NASA's X-57 Maxwell (named for physicist James Clerk Maxwell) is an attempt to investigate and develop the concept of more environmentally-friendly flight. Unwieldy it may be, but it's poised to teach the organization an awful lot.

Here's the story of this remarkable aircraft, its extraordinary 14-motor design, and the present and future of the project.