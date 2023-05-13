Amazon Astro Leak Claims Home Robot Will Get A Massive AI Upgrade

Google and Microsoft are duking it out in full force on the AI battlefield, and it appears that Amazon doesn't want to miss out on the billion-dollar prize either. But instead of putting next-gen AI in apps or web browsers, Amazon wants to bring the tech to life via robots that live in our homes. Amazon already has the rather-cute-but-also-creepy Astro robot up for grabs. According to a leak, the company is prepping a next-gen model that implements the same kind of conversational AI chops that you come across with the likes of ChatGPT and Google Bard, but with added environmental intelligence to assist with at-home chores.

Citing internal documents, Business Insider reports that Amazon is working on a project codenamed "Burnham" that involves a robot capable of natural language conversations and upgraded home awareness. But instead of just discovering and understanding anomalies, such as a boiling pot of water still on the flame, the robot may take the next step after assessing the risks and promptly informing people in the house. Amazon reportedly sees such smart robots as machines that "brings peace of mind to the family that within their home, all is well."

Amazon is reportedly targeting a tentative price of around $1,000 for its upcoming home assist robot, but there might also be complementary subscription-based services to go along with it. Standard home monitoring services would cost $25 per month while looping the Ring cameras into the equation would bump the monthly fee up to $35.