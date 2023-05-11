Google Finally Gives Nest Camera Owners The News They've Been Waiting For

In October 2022, Google announced an overhaul for the Home app that reimagined the app's UI and added some convenient new features. It had been limited to a preview testing phase among a small number of users, but at I/O 2023, Google said that it is now widely available to all users. Brimming with "over 50 improvements and new features," the new Home app aims to make life easier for Nest camera owners, in particular.

Starting with the design, the app gets a makeover with a new five-tab look for large-screen devices and a cool new mini-player system, as well. Google is also optimizing the app for landscape and portrait viewing and says everything from event lists to the camera timeline view will adapt seamlessly to the screen orientation. This capability will reach Android devices in June, while an expansion to iOS is slated for sometime this summer.

In the same month, the app will also extend support for the first-generation Nest Cam models. That's long-awaited good news for the owners of older devices, as it allows them to access all of their IoT gadgets within a single app. There's also a new Google Home panel that will offer some of the app's core features right on the lock screen. For owners of the new Google Pixel Tablet, this feature will be available even when the slate is mounted atop the speaker hub. It'll also let you send a quick response or have a back-and-forth conversation with the two-way talk channel. The panel will first arrive on Pixel phones and tablets next month with a Pixel Feature drop update.