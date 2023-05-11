Asus ROG Ally Pre-Orders Open Today At $700: Here's When You Can Get One

The ASUS ROG Ally was revealed back in April as a compact competitor to the Steam Deck, Valve's portable PC gaming machine. Today, ASUS announced that you can now preorder the Ally ahead of its June 13 release date.

According to an ASUS press release, the price will start at $699.99 for the version that's equipped with a 512GB NVMe M.2 SSD, an eight-core AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme processor and 16GB of RAM. However, as with all things, there's a little bit of a caveat. The Ally can only be preordered through Best Buy.

The ROG Ally will run on Windows 11, and ASUS has partnered with a number of developers, including Xbox Game Studios, over the course of development. As such, the ROG Ally will come with three months of complimentary Xbox's Game Pass membership. The Ally will also support Steam, the Epic Games Store, and a variety of other launchers.