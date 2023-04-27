ASUS ROG Ally Pricing Leaks, Setting Up A Steam Deck Showdown

Asus' upcoming handheld gaming PC, the ROG Ally, is coming to a store near you — priced at $699.99 for the top-end variant with the AMD Z1 Extreme processor. That means the standard variant with the AMD Z1 silicon might hit retail outlets at an even lower asking price.

WinFuture's Roland Quandt told The Verge about the aforementioned pricing, citing internal data. Best Buy data also corroborates the same asking price, and another fairly reliable leaker SnoopyTech also claims an identical asking price for the ROG Ally's Z1 Extreme variant.

That's a rather tantalizing asking price for the overall hardware, especially when compared to Valve's Steam Deck. The Steam Deck starts at $399 for the base storage configuration with 64GB of eMMC storage, while the higher-end 256GB and 512GB models with faster NVMe SSD storage cost $529, and $649, respectively. However, it's not just the asking price where Asus appears to be breathing on Valve's neck.

Starting with some of the core specs: The ROG Ally offers a full-HD panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, 500 nits of peak brightness, and AMD FreeSync Premium support. The Steam Deck is limited to a 7-inch panel with only HD resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate. Needless to say, high-FPS gaming will be a significantly more pleasing experience on the Asus device. The Asus handheld also touts its "Zero Gravity" thermal system that relies on a dual-fan system paired with high-friction heat pipes.