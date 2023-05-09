How To Remove A Background In Photoshop: A Step-By-Step Guide

Photoshop is loaded with tools to aid with just about any kind of image adjustment you can imagine, from simple contrast sliders to entirely replacing the sky in a photo. So of course you can also use it to take the background out of an image, too.

Whether it's to swap in an entirely new backdrop or to isolate a specific visual element to use in a different project entirely, the process is relatively straightforward. But it does also sit somewhere in between the complexity of advanced photo editing techniques and retouching basics. Or at least it did until Adobe rolled out an automated background removal feature.

Before you get started, though, take a look at the image and assess it. Is there an adequate color distinction between the elements you want to separate? Are the edges of your subject clearly defined, or do they blend into the background a bit? If you have more than one image to work with, try to find one that suits your needs, but also makes Photosohp's job a little simpler — that way you may not have to spend as much time making small adjustments once the background has been taken out.