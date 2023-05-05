NuraTrue Vs NuraTrue Pro: What's The Difference Between These Earbuds?

Slapping the word "pro" onto a product name can mean a range of things. Sometimes it just sounds good, other times it designates that a product is a bit better than the standard version, and rarely it means that this is actually a product for professionals and its increased specs are overkill for the average user. As with iPhones in recent years, the "pro" version of Nura's flagship earbuds is a notable improvement over its standard set. But those improvements also come with an increased price tag.

So, just how much of a difference is there between Nura's regular earbuds and the NuraTrue Pro versions? The NuraTrue Pro earbuds performed excellently when we tested them recently, but is the upgrade actually worth the money, or are you okay just settling for the standard earbuds? We'll be taking a look at all of this as we go in-depth on both NuraTrue and NuraTure Pro earbuds.

To start with, we have one significant difference. A set of NuraTrue earbuds will set you back $199 if you buy them at MSRP. This is already pricy for a set of earbuds and puts the NuraTrues well above other premium audio devices like the Apple Airpod 2s. But the standard NuraTrue earbuds are not the most premium product in Nura's inventory. NuraTrue Pro earbuds are significantly more expensive, coming in at $329. Let's go a little more in-depth and see what you get for the money.