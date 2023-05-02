Untouched Tesla Roadsters Go Up For Auction After More Than A Decade In Shipping Containers

Gruber Motors, which has made a name for itself by providing aftermarket support to aging Tesla cars, has listed a trio of rather interesting cars that will soon go under the hammer. The vehicles in question are a set of untouched first-gen Tesla Roadsters that sit in pristine condition inside a shipping container. One of them is a base model Roadster in the Very Orange shade, while the remaining two units are the faster Sports variant adorned in Very Orange and Radiant Red paint jobs.

Apparently, these three Roadsters were purchased by a customer in China but were seemingly abandoned. Ever since, they have been lodged safely inside the containers in a shipping yard, piling up storage dues for more than a decade. In some cases, even the plastic seat cover is intact on the abandoned units. The seller is reportedly trying to sell all three cars as a bundle but has kept the doors open for individual auctions, as well.

These first-gen Tesla Roadster EVs were a performance beast back in the day, but in the years since their inventory was exhausted in 2012, they have garnered quite some collectible value for car enthusiasts. Unlike the current crop of Tesla electric cars that are designed from scratch and assembled in-house, the first-gen Roadster was actually based on the Lotus Elise. Regardless, the original Roadster is a special car because it's the vehicle that helped Tesla start its journey in the EV market.