Ford Mustang Mach-E Orders Re-Open As Price Drops And Production Ramps

More than two weeks after Ford closed the order bank for the Mustang Mach-E citing increased demand, the company today confirmed it is re-opening orders for the battery-electric compact crossover. The re-opening of orders coincides with the completion of renovations at Ford's Mexico plant, where the company produces the Mach-E.

As confirmed earlier by Ford, these plant upgrades will also let Ford ramp up production of the EV in the second half of 2023, thereby reducing overall consumer wait times. In addition to these changes, Ford also announced a slew of battery-focused upgrades to the Mach E.

To begin with, all standard range Mach-E's will now use newer lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries. This change alone will help the eAWD variant of the car produce an additional 45 horsepower over the older model. Ford also claims improved EPA range estimates for the standard range RWD and eAWD configurations of the Mach-E. The RWD variant, for example, now boasts 250 EPA-estimated miles, while the eAWD variant has a revised claimed range of 226 miles.

The newer battery type also lets consumers charge the car more frequently to 100% using a standard home charger. Improvements have also come to DC fast charging, with the updated Mustang Mach-E capable of charging from 10% to 80% charge in 33 minutes. This is a five-minute improvement over the older model, Ford claims.