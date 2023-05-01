FAA Hit With Lawsuit Over SpaceX's Explosive Starship Launch

SpaceX's Starship launch test in April ended up in a fiery explosion even though the Elon Musk-led company called it a success. In the wake of the test, debris and ashy sand-like particulate matter were found scattered across a larger area than previously anticipated, and the nearby wildlife area even caught on fire. Adding more to its troubles, the Federal Aviation Administration is now facing a lawsuit from environmental and heritage groups over alleged regulatory violations caused by giving its go-ahead for the launch to SpaceX. The FAA and SpaceX are yet to issue an official statement regarding the lawsuit.

Filed in a district court in Washington D.C, the plaintiffs' lawsuit — American Bird Conservancy and SurfRider Foundation, among others — argues that the FAA should have conducted an in-depth assessment in collaboration with local stakeholders before greenlighting SpaceX's request. The lawsuit claims that the Starship launch led to the "destruction of some of the most vital migratory bird habitat in North America," considering the fact that the area surrounding SpaceX's test facility in Boca Chica is also home to protected wildlife and animal species such as the ocelot, which is classified as critically endangered.