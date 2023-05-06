5 iPhone Apps That Are Worth The Money

News is an ever-present component of modern life. We all live in a sea of constantly breaking events – whether they're relevant personally or not is another matter. Politicians make important decisions for their countries, artists announce tour dates, and athletes perform heroic acts of victory on a daily basis. Regardless of your preferred choice for getting news, an app that delivers it is a must-have on any connected device you use regularly. One option that stands out is Ground News.

The outlet is dedicated to providing a varied approach to reporting. Readers are able to see what is essentially the same story covered by a bevy of media outlets placed on a spectrum of political leanings. This is a great tool for anyone who wants to see balanced coverage of events, particularly political ones while understanding what others are making of the same circumstances. This is a fantastic way to stay informed and in tune with the hot takes that others may serve up during conversations. Mark Twain once wrote: "It ain't what you don't know that gets you into trouble. It's what you know for sure that just ain't so." Ground News is a platform that can help mitigate the confirmation bias pervading contemporary news.

Coverage starts at $9.99 annually ($0.83 per month) with unlimited article comparison and a detailed boas comparison tool that makes sifting through media leanings a breeze. For the baseline subscription, you won't receive the same expansive personalization options. Still, the resources and availability remain consistent across all plans, meaning you won't miss out on ongoing reports from outlets you target for consumption.