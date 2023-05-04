Everything We Know About The Air Force's Futuristic New eVTOL

The world is currently in the beginnings of the third aviation revolution, where the field as a whole looks at moving from jet to electric propulsion. While the automotive industry is going all-in on electrification, one critical factor has so far prevented aviation from following: weight. As it stands, battery technology is nowhere near achieving pound-for-pound energy densities that could compete with jet fuels, and since weight is the last thing you want when making things fly, electric aircraft have been slow to get off the ground.

However, as with all other fossil-fuel-reliant industries, aviation will at some point or the other have to turn to electricity as its main power source, and this is where the U.S. Air Force comes in, with its twofold interest in the aviation industry — aircraft are the USAF's bread and butter, so it has a natural incentive to stay on top of all developments in the industry, but it also acts as an accelerator via programs such as AFWERX.

As such, while the Air Force is currently exploring and supporting the development of a variety of electric aircraft, including Electric Short Takeoff and Landing (eSTOL) aircraft, Electric Vertical Takeoff and Landing (eVTOL) aircraft present unique capabilities and opportunities. While the AFWERX Agility Prime program has been working with a host of companies in the development of eVTOL aircraft, one vehicle has stood out from the rest: Hexa.