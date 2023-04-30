TikTok's Sister App Lemon8 Is Rising In Popularity (What Is It?)

If you're a frequent user of Pinterest, TikTok, and Instagram, you'll have no trouble navigating Lemon8. Upon installing the app, you'll be asked to pick your interests, such as makeup, hairstyle, recipe, and home to name a few. This curates your feed right from the get-go. You can then log in using your Facebook, Google, or TikTok account.

Once you're in, you can start scrolling away. However, do note that Lemon8 doesn't have TikTok's feature where you can scroll vertically to move on to the next post. You'll have to tap on a post to see it, just as you would on Pinterest. If you want to see that creator's posts regularly, simply tap the yellow Follow button next to their name and their posts will appear in your "Following" tab.

To make your own post on Lemon8, go to the home screen and select the yellow plus sign in the bottom center. Pick the photo/s or video you want to share. Before posting it, you can add tags, text, and stickers. If you want an easier way to design your post, there are pre-designed templates you can use, too. You then need to add a headline and caption to your post. The headline is the first few words users will see. Think of it as the title of your post. Once you have that, you can then click on Post and it will show up on Lemon8.