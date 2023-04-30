Galaxy Fold 5 Leak Shows Samsung Next Foldable Fixing Its Worst Flaw

Rumors of significant design changes headed for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 have swirled around. Reliable leakster OnLeaks has now shared what looks like official product renders and dimensions of the upcoming Samsung foldable, according to SmartPrix. While the core design remains almost identical to the Galaxy Z Fold 4 down to the camera island, the biggest change appears to be the hinge design and the overall thickness of the device.

Samsung's current-gen flagship is up to 15.8mm across in its folded state, and using it one-handed is quite an exercise in itself. But according to the leak, Samsung has managed to trim the thickness down to 13.4mm, which is a notable achievement when it comes to the delicate engineering of a foldable phone. Samsung won't be the lone warrior in the game though, as the likes of Xiaomi and Huawei already offer foldable phones with a slimmer profile.

While a slimmer phone may be a relief from an ergonomics standpoint, it also comes at a cost. Foldable phones are already running short of internal space, and further cutting down on the thickness only reduces the breathing room inside for battery and thermal management hardware. Leaks suggest the two batteries inside the Galaxy Z Fold 5 might be easily replaceable, but there is no concrete information regarding a bump in the raw battery capacity.