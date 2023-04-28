First Teaser For Peacock's Twisted Metal Series Has Arrived

At the end of the trailer, we get a glimpse of one of the most anticipated and iconic characters. Needles, is spotted inside "Sweet Tooth" — his fittingly twisted ice cream truck. The murderous clown is played by wrestler Samoa Joe and voiced by Will Arnett — whose previous credits include Gob in "Arrested Development" and the title character in "Bojack Horseman."

Not much is known about the plot of the series, but the Twisted Metal canon is all over the place anyway — so whatever Peacock comes out with will likely be its own. If the crew stuck to the video game's plot, a mysterious Satan-like figure named Calypso will probably invite a bunch of violent misfits to take part in a demolition derby. The winner will get any wish granted. If some of the game's endings are repeated, however, that wish may also have a catch. For example, in one title, Needles had murdered his entire family, aside from his daughter who managed to wound him and escape. His one goal in life was then to hunt her down and finish the job. Should he win the tournament, he asks Calypso to send him to his daughter. What Calypso doesn't mention is Needles' daughter is now dead, so the killer clown is transported to a coffin six feet underground.

If you haven't played any of the games, and are interested in the series, that's the level of depravity you can expect if it stays true to the subject matter. All 10 episodes of the series are set to premiere on the streaming service on July 27.