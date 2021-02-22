Twisted Metal TV show in the works – Here’s what we know

It’s been a big couple of weeks for PlayStation’s TV arm. Not only did PlayStation Productions and Sony Pictures TV confirm who will play the leading roles in the TV series based on The Last of Us for HBO, but now the companies have decided to move forward with a show based on Twisted Metal. Details are still rather slim at the moment, but PlayStation Productions has decided on who will be writing the show.

Variety reports today that Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick have been given writing duties on the Twisted Metal TV show. They seem particularly well-suited for a show based on Twisted Metal, as their previous works include the Deadpool movies and Zombieland. So, dark comedies with plenty of violence seem to be forte, and Twisted Metal sure checks all of those boxes.

Additionally, Cobra Kai writer and producer Michael Jonathan Smith will join Reese and Wernick as a writer and executive producer on Twister Metal, while Will Arnett will be an executive producer through his company Electric Avenue as well. Marc Forman and Peter Principato from Artists First will also be executive producers on the show, as will Asad Qizilbash, Carter Swan, and Hermen Hulst from PlayStation.

According to Variety’s write up, the show will be set in a post-apocalyptic wasteland in which the main character will be tasked with delivering a mysterious package. A “trigger-happy car thief” will join him on this quest and they’ll be hunted by Sweet Tooth (and presumably other characters from the Twisted Metal franchise) along the way.

Stangely, news of this Twisted Metal TV show lands during a dry spell for the game franchise. We haven’t seen a new release in the mainline series since 2012’s Twisted Metal for the PlayStation 3, so maybe now that the TV show has been confirmed, we’ll get a new video game on the PlayStation 5? We’ll keep our fingers crossed, but for now, the show is the only thing that we know is on the way.