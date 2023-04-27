What Happens To Amazon Halo Customers Now That The Health Service Is Shutting Down

On April 26, 2023, Amazon abruptly decided to stop supporting its entire range of Halo products. Given that it's been barely three years since the first Halo products were released, the development did come as a surprise to many. Amazon started the Halo range with a display-less fitness band called the Amazon Halo Band. The product line would soon expand to the Halo View in 2021 — essentially a Halo Band with a display. Then, late last year, the company came up with what would become the final product from the Halo lineup — the Halo Rise — a no-contact sleep tracking device.

While Amazon hasn't shared shipment figures of Halo devices, there is no denying that thousands of customers were invested in the platform. Amazon's sudden decision to shutter not only the product but the service as a whole would mean that they would be left with products that would essentially stop functioning on July 31, the deadline set for the service. This is because most Amazon Halo features are accessed from the Amazon Halo app, which will stop functioning on August 1, 2023.

Amazon is giving Halo consumers limited options before it winds down the service. To begin with, people who bought a Halo device within the past 12 months would be eligible for a complete refund. The refund would apply to all three products from the lineup, including the Amazon Halo View, Amazon Halo Band, Amazon Halo Rise, and Amazon Halo accessory bands.