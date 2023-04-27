What Lenses Can You Use On The Canon EOS R8?

The Canon R8 full-frame mirrorless system can be bundled with the 24-50mm f4.5-6.3 kit lens for an extra $200 over the body's $1,500 list price. This lens features built-in stabilization and fast autofocus, but the tight aperture will limit low-light capabilities. To unlock the full potential of the camera, you may want to invest in faster RF prime lenses like the 50mm f1.8 and the 100mm f2.8.

If you have any APS-C-sized Canon RF lenses in your collection, those will also be fully compatible with the R8. However, fixing one of these lenses will force the camera in "crop" mode to eliminate harsh vignetting around the edges of the smaller barrel. This going to limit total sensor resolution and give you a narrower field of view, so full-frame lenses are naturally going to be the best fit for the R8.

As of yet, third-party lens providers have been barred by Canon from accessing the electronics on the RF system. Other brands like Nikon and Sony have quality lenses available from Tamron and Sigma, but Canon's native selection is currently more limited. You can however find fully-manual lenses like those from Laowa in the RF mount. Recently, it looks like Canon is beginning to warm up to the idea of bringing third-party autofocus lenses out for cameras like the R8.