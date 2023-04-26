Best Huawei Smartphones You Can Buy Right Now

Huawei has had one of the strangest journeys of any smartphone company. It rose to be one of the biggest smartphone makers in the world — but then the US banned the approval of new phones from the company amidst accusations of spying. Following that, Huawei lost access to Google Services, which is still a major problem for the company. Huawei has, however, continued to make some quality products. While Huawei phones have some good and bad qualities, they have some of the best cameras you can find and the designs are consistently impressive.

The biggest issue is that these phones are not available in the US anymore. Huawei does give most of their phones global launches, making them available in Europe and some parts of Asia. However, regardless of where you buy them, Google Apps support is missing. There have been workarounds for that problem, but not enough to convince people to buy them. Huawei's sales figures have suffered as a result.

However, the company still makes some great phones, and if you're okay with the absence of official Google apps support, they might be worth your money. Here are the best Huawei phones you can buy today.