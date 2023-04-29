5 Of The Best Apple TV Games To Play In 2023

When thinking of today's generation of video game consoles, you'll likely first conjure up thoughts of the PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, or Xbox Series X. But there's one console many people already own yet may not fully appreciate: the Apple TV. People typically buy an Apple TV because they want a streaming device for their televisions, and aren't thinking about it as a gaming device. But the Apple TV, through Apple's App Store, offers thousands of games you can quickly download and start playing from your couch. You can even play most games with an Xbox, PlayStation, or other game controller.

Most of these games are also available on your iPhone or iPad, and they're limited by the Apple TV's specs in a way Xbox or PS5 games aren't, so they'll usually be smaller in scale and design. But unlike playing on your iPhone, your Apple TV allows gaming to be a communal experience, whether you're passing the controller back and forth or playing a party game that has your whole family competing against each other simultaneously. Some games even offer local co-op and competitive multiplayer.

You don't need Apple Arcade to play games on your Apple TV, because you can download them straight from the App Store, but Apple Arcade does remove ads and some games are Arcade exclusive. You can also resume games you've started on your iPhone or iPad, or vice versa. Though there are many to choose from, some games are more fun to play on a TV than others.