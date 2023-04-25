AST SpaceMobile, AT&T Complete First 'Space-Based' Call Using Unmodified Smartphones

AST SpaceMobile has announced that it's completed the first-ever space-based voice call directly to an unmodified smartphone using the BlueWalker 3 (BW3) satellite. The low earth orbit satellite is the largest commercial communications satellite in deployment today.

In partnership with AT&T, the initial test call was made using an unmodified Samsung Galaxy S22 smartphone. The call originated from Midland, Texas to a Rakuten line in Japan, and AT&T offered its cellular airwaves for the cause. Vodafone and Rakuten were also instrumental in the achievement.

"Achieving what many once considered impossible, we have reached the most significant milestone to date in our quest to deliver global cellular broadband from space," said Abel Avellan, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of AST SpaceMobile. "While we take a moment to celebrate this tremendous accomplishment, we remain focused on the path ahead and pivotal next steps that get us closer to our goal of transforming the way the world connects."

According to Midland-based AST, its goal is to enable reliable communications to underdeveloped areas that have trouble building land-bound infrastructure for broadband cellular networks.