This Stunning Porsche 964 Boasts Unique Light-Inspired Paint Design

When Hanna Schönwald was contacted about creating a Porsche art car, she was understandably hesitant. The 26-year-old industrial designer, artist, and illustrator from Hamburg, Germany wondered if the planet had already become saturated with the rolling masterpieces. However, as an ardent fan of classic Porsches, Schönwald reckoned that there was room for one more.

In speaking with Porsche, according to the artist; "My favourite Porsche art car is Janis Joplin's 356 C because it's incredibly hand-painted and has a huge, colourful story to match the boldness of the car."

The car Schönwald chose as her canvas isn't quite as vintage as Joplin's 356, but rather, a transitional model — the 964 generation 911. Produced between 1989 and 1994, the 964 bore a strong resemblance to the original 911 that preceded it, but with modern features such as an optional automatic transmission, available all-wheel drive, and aerodynamic integrated bumpers.

A suitable 964 was located, loaned to Schönwald by a client, and the project began in earnest in January of 2021. That's a very generous and trusting client indeed, because according to the car valuation site classic.com, the average price for a 964-series 911 Carrera 2 nowadays is $69,569 — though low-mileage examples can fetch significantly more.