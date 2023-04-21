iPhone Journaling App Reportedly On The Way As Apple Doubles Down On Health

Apple is expanding its range of health and wellness products with a new journaling app. According to reports by The Wall Street Journal, Apple's new journaling app is currently codenamed "Jurassic," and could be unveiled during June's Apple Worldwide Developers Conference. The app itself is then expected to arrive on phones later this year. It isn't known if the app will come with paid features, like some similar products, or be available for free like the bulk of Apple's software offerings.

Journaling apps exist in a pretty crowded marketplace, with the likes of Day One and Five Minute Journal developing strong user bases. However, Apple is no stranger to entering areas where other companies are well established and becoming quite successful. Journaling itself has many benefits, from helping people keep a better record of events and memories, to helping folks work through difficult times. It can also be habit-building and help people become more productive overall.

Details on Apple's potential journaling app are pretty sparse, but some information is available. As with a number of Apple products, "Jurassic" is likely to be heavily integrated with the rest of the company's ecosystem — though its interaction with other Apple products may not sit well with everyone.