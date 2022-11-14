Apple Hit With Class-Action Lawsuit After iPhone Privacy Revelations

An alleged broken promise to leave iPhone user data alone has brought mass litigation against Apple. The class-action suit comes after Mysk — a cybersecurity research team of two iOS developers — revealed earlier this month on Twitter that Apple harvests analytics data from the App Store, Stocks, Apple Music, and Apple TV apps, despite an explicit vow in the iPhone settings that it will not do so.

In Apple's "Device Analytics & Privacy" About page in the "Analytics and Improvements settings" of an iPhone, Apple states that it will "disable the sharing of Device Analytics altogether" if the user revokes permission for analytics sharing. Despite this, Mysk found that data across multiple applications is apparently excused from this promise — with the tracking patterns evidently appearing identical, regardless of whether or not the analytics harvesting permission was on or off.

The discovery is "shocking," Mysk told Gizmodo last week. In its privacy policy, Apple says it "respects your ability to know, access, correct, transfer, restrict the processing of, and delete your personal data." The brand also states that requests to exercise privacy rights can be denied if they are deemed frivolous, vexatious, or "extremely impractical."