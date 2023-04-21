Twitter Reportedly Begins Requiring Blue Subscriptions For Advertisers

Hours after Twitter began removing the blue tick from legacy verified accounts, it made another key change to its policy — this time affecting advertisers on the social media platform. From screenshots of an email sent by Twitter to advertisers on the platform, it is becoming evident that all Twitter accounts wishing to run ads will now need to pay for a Twitter Blue subscription to qualify for the privilege.

Besides Twitter Blue subscribers, all accounts that pay $1000 a month for the "Verified Organizations" tag will also qualify to run ads on Twitter. The email also notes that business accounts that spend in excess of $1000 per month on Twitter ads will get a distinctive gold check next to their handles. These accounts will also receive unhindered access to advertising and advertising tools on the platform without having to pay for Twitter Blue separately.

WOW... Twitter is now telling advertisers it MUST subscribe to Twitter Blue or Verified Organisations to continue running ads! pic.twitter.com/4DrDu82Zi0 — Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) April 21, 2023

Twitter also adds that subscribing to either of these services is additional proof that Twitter has verified these accounts to belong to a real person or business. In addition, the email also asserts that this move will "elevate the quality of content on Twitter" while enhancing the overall user experience for users and advertisers.

Interestingly, Twitter has yet to make a public announcement via its blog or official Twitter handle informing the general public about these changes.