This NASA Telescope Has Discovered 329 New Exoplanets In Just Five Years

One of the biggest areas of research in astronomy right now is the discovery of exoplanets, or planets outside our solar system. With over 5,000 exoplanets known and more being discovered every month, you might think that this field is well-established — but in fact, it's rather recent, with the study of exoplanets only really taking off in the last decade or so. A big part of the explosion of exoplanet studies has been new tools that allow scientists to discover these far-off worlds more readily than ever before.

The new generation of exoplanet-hunting tools arguably began with the launch of the (now retired) Kepler Space Telescope in 2009, which ceased operations in 2018. But the baton was picked up by subsequent instruments, like NASA's Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite, also known as TESS. Launched in 2018, NASA recently released some figures for TESS's achievements from its first five years in space. In this time, TESS has discovered an impressive 329 new exoplanets, as well as discovering thousands more candidate exoplanets.

These candidates are from early data that suggests a planet could be present, but where more data is needed to verify that one definitely exists. To detect these worlds, TESS monitors the sky and collects images with a total of 192 million pixels each. With one of these images collected every 30 minutes or less, that's a lot of data. "The volume of high-quality TESS data now available is quite impressive," said TESS project scientist Knicole Colón. "We have more than 251 terabytes just for one of the main data products, called full-frame images. That's the equivalent of streaming 167,000 movies in full HD."