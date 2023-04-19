Minecraft Legends Review: A Nostalgic Game Gets A Strategic Makeover

While there's not as much army-commanding oversight in "Legends" as there is in other games, like the "Minecraft Starcraft" mod for example, this works as a double-edged sword in the game. Your loyal force — mostly made of golems and archers — only reaches maybe 30 to 50 soldiers at most, which again is part of why "Legends" is an appealing RTS game for players that haven't been huge RTS fans. Commanding this small legion is very straightforward: Some golems are specialized in healing, some can take down structures more quickly than others, and others are geared to target Piglins.

I found the enemies easy enough to overcome that it's not difficult to fall into a sort of mindless cycle, deploying a wave of randomly-mixed golems and archers, letting them fight Piglins and take down enemy camps without rhyme or reason until all of my troops have been taken down, then repeating. With passive resource gathering, plus quick and easy troop spawning, it's just too easy to sit back on the fringes and send squad after squad of poor, unsuspecting loyalists into the fray.

But delegating your army in accordance with their intended servitude is, of course, the most logical way to play the game. And while the available commands over your army are quite basic — come with me or go attack that thing, in essence — you can take on a more active role in the combat if you so choose. Support forces can be kept separate by specialty and sent off to individual tasks during battle. Unfortunately, though, these smaller groups will always be homogenous — you can't send off a group of archers plus a few moss golems to heal them, for example.