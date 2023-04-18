YouTube Tightens Its Rules Regarding Eating Disorder Videos

Mukbangers beware: YouTube has announced updates to its policies and guidelines to protect users from triggering content related to eating disorders while continuing to surface support and resources for those struggling with these issues. In collaboration with experts from organizations such as the National Eating Disorder Association (NEDA) and Asociación de Lucha contra la Bulimia y la Anorexia (ALUBA), the platform is expanding its Community Guidelines, age-restricting certain videos, and adding crisis resource panels to provide users with accurate information and support.

The new policies will prohibit content featuring imitable behavior or behaviors that could lead at-risk viewers to emulate, such as disordered eating behaviors and weight-based bullying in the context of eating disorders. YouTube hasn't fully defined which eating behaviors it'll protect users from, but conditions can range from anorexia and bulimia to binge eating, according to the National Institute of Mental Health.

In determining what constitutes imitable behavior, YouTube has consulted with experts and will rely on context to determine how to handle specific videos. It'll consider whether those videos focus on eating disorder recovery or include sufficient educational, documentary, scientific, or artistic context.