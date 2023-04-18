How Hyundai Is Changing The 2024 Elantra N

Hyundai's latest visual revisions to the Elantra N sports sedan have been unveiled at the Shanghai Motor Show on Tuesday, April 18, 2023. While we don't have any details on the technical or spec updates Hyundai has undertaken, the new visuals give us plenty to be excited about.

The Elantra N is Hyundai's compact performance sedan. 2023's Elantra N came in at a starting MSRP of just $32,000 while Hyundai purposefully draws comparisons between it and the Volkswagen Golf and Jetta GTI. The outgoing 2023 model is powered by a turbo-charged 2.0-liter in-line-four motor that puts down 276 hp and 289 lb.-ft. of torque, bringing the Elantra N to 60 mph in right around five seconds. Hyundai's N Corner Carving Differential, an electronic limited-slip differential, enhances the fun with torque vectoring, all the while maintaining an impressive level of practicality and efficiency, especially considering its sporty intentions.

While the 2023 Hyundai Elantra certainly isn't ugly, its visuals were due for an upgrade, and Hyundai seems to have realized this, delivering much-needed changes to a very vanilla design. Perhaps the most noticeable change has been to the wheels, with the new Elantra showing off a set of silver 19-inch alloys with a circular five-spoke design and a separate set of black ten-spoke alloys with a triangular pattern.