Twitter Will Start Using Hateful Conduct Label On Restricted Tweets

Twitter is making yet another policy change that will boost transparency around content that gets restricted due to hate speech violations on the platform. The social media site will soon show labels that clearly tell users that the content's visibility has been restricted because it went against Twitter's policies around hateful language. The company is no stranger to the tactic, but so far, it didn't disclose when and why the platform limited the reach of problematic tweets. "We have not historically been transparent when we've taken this action," Twitter says in its blog post.

Content moderation on Twitter has historically been a slippery slope, but under its new CEO Elon Musk, the company is taking a new approach that preaches "freedom of speech, but not freedom of reach." As such, Twitter won't outright pull problematic content. Instead, it will make it harder for others to find that content, while the algorithm will strictly not recommend it to others.

Twitter is currently focusing on hateful tweets, but the company says it will expand the labeling and visibility-diminishing penalty to more types of problematic content in the foreseeable future. Moreover, the company says it will continue to pull illegal content and suspend bad actors, even though Musk has previously expressed disdain for bans and permanent suspensions.