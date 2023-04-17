It's Official: Sega Is Acquiring Angry Birds Maker Rovio

Late last week, rumors emerged that Japanese gaming giant Sega was eyeing an acquisition of Rovio, the studio behind the mobile hit "Angry Birds." Today, the two companies have officially confirmed the deal. Sega has announced that it is acquiring the entire slate of Rovio's assets priced at EUR 9.25 per share towards a deal valued at EUR 706 million, which translates to around $775 million based on the current conversion rates. The acquisition deal is expected to finalize by the end of 2023's second quarter following clearance of "certain customary conditions," including antitrust and local regulatory formalities.

With the Rovio acquisition, which has over 5 billion downloads driven by the "Angry Birds" series of games, Sega is also trying to make inroads on the mobile turf. The Japanese company says it will leverage Rovio's "know-how in live service mobile game operation to bring SEGA's current and new titles to the global mobile gaming market."

Conversely, Sega aims to push Rovio's most popular products beyond the confines of the mobile gaming ecosystem. The two companies have plans to venture further into the entertainment segment with more screen adaptations and merchandising.