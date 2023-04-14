Is It Okay To Leave Your Xbox On Overnight?

Depending on how much you like to game, your Xbox could run nonstop for quite a long time, especially if you're trying to beat a game in a single sitting without saves. But what if you kept the Xbox going, even after you've left the room and gone to bed? Could the console, like the insomniac video game character Alan Wake, keep running all night without shutting down or even entering sleep mode? More importantly, would it function normally the next day when you jump back into a game?

Considering how pricey an Xbox Series X can be, and how limited their availability still is years after its launch, this is something you'll want to consider, because replacing a burned-out or malfunctioning system is going to cost you. Leaving modern gaming consoles on indefinitely has both advantages and disadvantages. The Xbox Series X is a powerhouse and consumes a lot of electricity when it's on. But it also remains connected to the internet, constantly downloading game updates along with beneficial and necessary system updates. You may also want to leave a console running so you can hop right back into a game without starting the whole thing up again. Fortunately, the people who designed your Xbox recognize this and give you options to keep your consoles in varying power states that aren't as black-and-white as "on" or "off." But what if you want to eschew those options and leave it fully on, from dusk till dawn? Or simply forget to turn it off?