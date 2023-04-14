Mint Mobile Increases Monthly Data Caps: What Subscribers Should Know

Following the recent announcement that wireless giant T-Mobile will acquire the brand, Mint Mobile has decided to celebrate by giving its customers a data boost on each plan. Effective April 14, Mint Mobile is expanding its data offerings for free. This is the third time the company has upgraded its data buckets without increasing prices.

Those on the 4 GB plan will now get 5 GB of data, according to Mint, with the price remaining at $15 per month. The 10 GB plan offers a more substantial bump by 5 GB, bringing it to 15 GB for $20 per month. Similarly, the 15 GB plan gets an additional 5 GB to bring its new limit to 20 GB for $25 per month.

For users on the $30 per month Unlimited plan, your data will now throttle at 40 GB, up from 36 GB. And if you use the mobile hotspot feature, your allowance goes from 5 GB to 10 GB of monthly data. The change applies to both new and existing customers, and you won't have to do anything to take advantage. Look for the increase at the onset of your next data cycle.