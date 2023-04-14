Microsoft Says It'll Make The New Xbox Home UI More Balanced

A new Xbox Home UI is on the horizon, and it is likely to be less cluttered than its predecessors. The move is a response to the company's Home Console Experiments, which saw Xbox Insiders testing out a variety of features in an attempt to make the user experience more pleasant on the consoles. The program involved thousands of Xbox enthusiasts who were essentially beta-testing a variety of features and giving detailed feedback over several months. At the end of the program, the users' consoles are reset back to how they were configured before the experiments started.

In a blog post, Microsoft described how user feedback has shaped its plans for the user interface. The company says: "We heard from you that the changes to the top of Home did not leave enough space for you to enjoy your backgrounds and that it felt crowded. We're working to balance the experience, accessibility, function, and the needs of our community and bring you a great and refreshed Home experience."

As things stand, there isn't a solid timeline for when the changes will be implemented, or exact details on what changes will be made. All that we know is that the Xbox team is "working hard" on it and more information will be available soon.