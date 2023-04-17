How Astronomers Are Searching For Hidden Supermassive Black Holes

How do you look for something that absorbs light? That's the challenge for astronomers who want to study black holes. While black holes are themselves invisible, as their enormous gravity sucks in anything which gets too close, even light, they are usually visible because they are surrounded by clouds of glowing gas. As the gas swirls around them, it rubs together and heats up due to friction, making it warm enough to be seen from far away.

However, not all black holes are active, meaning only some of them are pulling in material from around them. Other black holes are passive, merely sitting alone in the darkness of space, which makes them almost invisible as there is no cloud of warm material around them. Yet other types of black holes are shrouded by dust and gas which makes them hard for us to see. Astronomers are searching for these hidden black holes using innovative methods, such as using NASA's Chandra X-Ray Observatory to look for their signatures in the X-ray wavelength.

By combining data from the Chandra Source Catalog, a list of X-ray sources compiled over the first 15 years of the observatory's operations, along with visible light data from the Sloan Digital Sky Survey, they have been able to identify hundreds of black holes which were unknown before. "Astronomers have already identified huge numbers of black holes, but many remain elusive," said the lead researcher of the project, Dong-Woo Kim of the Center for Astrophysics | Harvard & Smithsonian (CfA). "Our research has uncovered a missing population and helped us understand how they are behaving."