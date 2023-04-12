NPR Quits Twitter Following 'State-Affiliated Media' Controversy

NPR has become the first major media organization to "quit" Twitter after being labeled "state-affiliated media" by the site. The designation is usually applied to propaganda outlets funded by the governments of nations like Russia and China. Twitter seemed to acknowledge the blunder and went on to re-label the outlet "government-funded media." The platform's owner, Elon Musk, suggested the label may again be changed to "publicly funded" during an interview with the BBC. When questioned by an NPR journalist about his knowledge of how the outlet functioned, Musk also admitted he might have been mistaken in his assessment.

However, the label changes aren't enough to appease NPR's chief executive John Lansing, who has said, "The downside, whatever the downside, doesn't change that fact. I would never have our content go anywhere that would risk our credibility." In a story about the move posted on its website, NPR states that less than 1% of its funding is derived from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, a federal institution. In the same piece, NPR describes itself as "a private, nonprofit company with editorial independence."

The company's 52 official Twitter accounts are set to go silent indefinitely, though the journalists employed by NPR may remain on the platform. The company states it's up to the staffers to decide whether to stay on Twitter. However, it mentions a two-week "grace period" where reporters and other staff members on the platform can "revise their social media strategies."