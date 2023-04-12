How To Watch The JUICE Spacecraft Launch To Jupiter's Icy Moons This Week

This week will see an exciting spacecraft launch, as the European Space Agency (ESA) launches its JUICE craft to visit the icy moons of Jupiter. The Jupiter Icy Moons Explorer mission will launch from Europe's Spaceport in French Guiana using an Ariane 5 rocket. The launch will be livestreamed so you can watch along at home.

The launch is scheduled for Thursday, April 13. Coverage begins at 1:45 p.m. CEST for those in Europe, which is 7:45 a.m. EST or 4:45 a.m. PT for those in America. There will be information about the mission, including interviews with experts and those who worked on the spacecraft. The launch will be at 2:15 p.m. CEST (8:15 a.m. EST or 5:15 a.m. PT).

Other milestones to look out for are the separation of the JUICE spacecraft from the Ariane 5 upper stage at 2:42 p.m. CEST, the acquisition of the first signal from the JUICE spacecraft, which should be some time after 2:51 p.m. CEST, and the completion of the deployment of JUICE's solar arrays which should be at 3:55 p.m. CEST.

Once the launch is completed and the spacecraft has separated from the rocket and deployed its solar arrays, there will also be a post-launch briefing scheduled for 4:30 p.m. CEST with more information about how the launch went and what is next for the JUICE spacecraft.

To watch the JUICE launch livestream, you can either head directly to ESA's Web TV site or ESA's YouTube channel.